Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downpours are possible this evening. Downpours should remain isolated, but they will be capable of producing heavy rain and some strong gusts. Lows will remain in the mid 70s overnight into early Friday. Winds will be out of the north/northwest generally less than 5 mph.

Hot and humid conditions expected through the weekend. Stay hydrated and safe in the heat! (wrdw)

Friday is going to be hot and humid with feels like temperatures up to and over 100. Actual highs are expected to reach the mid 90s. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day with isolated storms forming in the late afternoon and lasting until around midnight. Winds are expected to start out of the north, but turn out of the west and stay generally less than 10 mph.

The weekend is trending slightly warmer than average. Highs Saturday are expected to reach the mid 90s. We are expecting some less humid air to move into the northern and western CSRA, which should keep storm chances mainly east of Augusta. Isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon for the eastern CSRA, but it doesn’t look like a washout. Sunday is expected to be similar with hot highs and isolated storms in the afternoon.

