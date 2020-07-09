Crews rush to restore access to residents cut off by washed-out road

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – Edgefield County officials are working quickly to restore access to residents who were cut off when part of a road washed out in storms this week.

After a storm Tuesday left a chasm in Mill Creek Drive near Sportsman’s Corner, residents started resorting to ATVs just to get to the other side.

County Administrator Tommy Paradise said there are a couple of issues to address:

Restoring access

The top priority is restoring access for residents and emergency vehicles, according to Paradise. Planning began Tuesday afternoon immediately after the gap opened in the road, and the county on Wednesday got a permit from the U.S. Forest Service to use one of its roads that runs behind a nearby subdivision where residents are trapped.

The county also gained approval for access from the owner of property that backs up to the Forest Service land, according to Paradise.

County crews on Wednesday afternoon started clearing the woods for the temporary road. They have cleared to the dirt road in the subdivision to make the connection, but the route is still not passable because of muddy conditions, Paradise said.

On Thursday, crews were hauling gravel to stabilize the soil and make the road passable. With assistance from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, county officials hoped to have the road in passable condition by the end of Thursday.

Repairing the permanent road

This is not within the normal operations of the county and may take some time, according to Paradise.

Paradise said he spoke with state transportation officials Thursday morning and is gathering information on the best way to proceed.

“At the current time we don’t have a timeline on getting the repairs done or an estimate of the costs,” he told News 12/26. “This is certainly going to be an expensive unbudgeted project … but we are going to move as quickly as possible to make the repairs.”

He said the county is fortunate the state agency is willing to provide helpful information.

