Caleb Surratt leads talented Palmetto field after first day

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Caleb Surratt holds a two stroke lead after a 7 under first round at the 45th Palmetto Amateur. 21 players are currently under par in one of the few amateur tournaments to happen this summer.

For many of the graduated seniors, the tournament is a way to cap off a season that was ultimately cut short. For USC Aiken alumni Dan Sheehan, it was a tournament he’d always wanted to play on his home course.

“I’ve always wanted to play this tournament. Being able to play at Palmetto -- home course -- they’ve been good to me for four years. Being able to play this tournament is awesome,” said Sheehan.

The field is laden with talent and past players. The final grouping featured Caleb Proveaux, who finished in a tie for third last year, Tyler Strafaci fresh off a win at Pinehurst, and Jovan Rebula, the nephew of Ernie Els. Strafaci’s grandfather also won the amateur at Pinehurst in 1938 and 1939 before starting a PGA tour career. With all of the story lines of their families and personal achievements, it seems like kindle for a wildfire of the who’s who of the amateur. These are college guys who’ve played together plenty and are enjoying another tournament together.

“We kind of treat it like every other situation and don’t really think about it. We really enjoy the time out that we have with each other and being able to play our last year of amateur golf. We try to enjoy it as much as we can,” said Rebula.

The first tee time for round 2 is 7:30am Thursday morning.

