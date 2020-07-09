Advertisement

Caleb Surratt leads talented Palmetto field after first day

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Caleb Surratt holds a two stroke lead after a 7 under first round at the 45th Palmetto Amateur. 21 players are currently under par in one of the few amateur tournaments to happen this summer.

For many of the graduated seniors, the tournament is a way to cap off a season that was ultimately cut short. For USC Aiken alumni Dan Sheehan, it was a tournament he’d always wanted to play on his home course.

“I’ve always wanted to play this tournament. Being able to play at Palmetto -- home course -- they’ve been good to me for four years. Being able to play this tournament is awesome,” said Sheehan.

The field is laden with talent and past players. The final grouping featured Caleb Proveaux, who finished in a tie for third last year, Tyler Strafaci fresh off a win at Pinehurst, and Jovan Rebula, the nephew of Ernie Els. Strafaci’s grandfather also won the amateur at Pinehurst in 1938 and 1939 before starting a PGA tour career. With all of the story lines of their families and personal achievements, it seems like kindle for a wildfire of the who’s who of the amateur. These are college guys who’ve played together plenty and are enjoying another tournament together.

“We kind of treat it like every other situation and don’t really think about it. We really enjoy the time out that we have with each other and being able to play our last year of amateur golf. We try to enjoy it as much as we can,” said Rebula.

The first tee time for round 2 is 7:30am Thursday morning.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

PGA Tour players grouped together after virus recovery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Three PGA Tour players who have tested positive for the coronavirus but are no longer symptomatic will play together at the Workday Charity Open.

Sports

No fans, no Ryder Cup

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With no guarantee of fans, there won’t be a Ryder Cup this year.

Sports

NASCAR’s Johnson OK’d to race after 2 negative virus tests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jenna Fryer
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has twice tested negative for the coronavirus and has been cleared to race Sunday at Kentucky Speedway.

Sports

Saluda football addresses concerns with unknowns heading into football season

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
For Young and the rest of the Tigers coaching staff, the top priority is the safety of the kids and still being a role model figure for their athletes. Even that role can lead to more frustration.

Latest News

Sports

Ex-coach Mike Shanahan elected to Broncos Ring of Honor

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT
|
By Assoicated Press
Former head coach Mike Shanahan has been elected to the Denver Broncos Ring of Honor and will be inducted in 2021 because of COVID-19 precautions.

Sports

Dream owner Loeffler objects to WNBA’s social justice plans

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
|
By Doug Feinberg
Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler is not in favor of the WNBA’s social justice plans and has sent a letter to Commissioner Cathy Engelbert objecting to the league’s initiatives to honor the Black Lives Matter movement when the season begins in Florida.

Sports

Koepka among those who have to catch up in FedEx Cup

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By Doug Ferguson
He is No. 155 in the FedEx Cup standings, and there are only six tournaments left before the postseason begins for the top 125.

Sports

MLB releases pandemic-shortened schedule amid testing delays

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT
|
By Bernie Wilson
Major League Baseball released its pandemic-shortened schedule even as some teams were bogged down by coronavirus concerns.

Sports

Chiefs, Mahomes agree to 10-year, $503 million extension

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT
|
By Rob Maaddi
It’s the richest contract in professional sports history, surpassing Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

Sports

The bubble awaits: NBA teams set to start Disney arrivals

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT
|
By Tim Reynolds
Ready or not, here comes the NBA into the Disney bubble. The first six teams are set to arrive Tuesday at the campus near Orlando, Florida.