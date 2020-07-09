Applications open for new set of COVID-19 relief loans for CSRA businesses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - CSRA Business Lending, an Augusta based non-profit small business lending agency was awarded $3.7 million dollar grant to make COVID-19 Relief Loans to area businesses.

The agency has funded over 825 business and industrial projects in Georgia and South Carolina totaling more than $723 million dollars.

The grant came from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to make COVID-19 Relief Loans to area businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Loan proceeds may be used for working capital, limited debt consolidation, and other fixed assets needed for businesses who can demonstrate a credit worthy track record prior to the COVID-19 crisis. CSRA can also consider new projects and expansions.

Due to expected demand and limited funding, applications may only be accepted for a limited time and will be analyzed using a scoring system adopted by CSRA’s Board.

All applicants are asked to download an application and then scan and send all required application documents to loans@csrardc.org or through a secure file submission that is on CSRA Business Lending’s website or they can drop off their completed application at CSRA’s offices at 3626 Walton Way Extension, Suite 300, Augusta, Georgia 30909.

