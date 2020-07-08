Advertisement

Want to get a peek inside Augusta’s new fire station? Here’s how

Augusta's new Fire Station 2 is at 928 Telfair St.
Augusta's new Fire Station 2 is at 928 Telfair St.(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s new Station 2 at 928 Telfair St. will officially open for service this Friday, and officials are inviting the public to tour the facility after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This is Augusta Fire/EMA’s first fire station since 2012. It was funded by a special-purpose local-option sales tax for roughly $3 million.

The station is equipped with more gender-inclusive features, which include private bedrooms and bathrooms, the agency said. It also has an updated technology room and designated gym space.

MORE | Augusta shooting continues wave of violent crime that sparked state of emergency

Officials said they believe these features will foster a more positive work environment.

The station will also house the department’s new secure communication system.

The ribbon cutting and a tour for elected officials will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, and the public can tour the station between 10:30 a.m. and noon. Augusta Fire/EMA staff will conduct the tours, which will be in groups no larger than 10.

The department is asking everyone to wear a mask and maintain appropriate social distancing during the tours. If a person does not have a mask, one will be provided to them.

The new station on Telfair Street will replace the old Station 2 on Walton Way.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Defying governor, Atlanta mayor will mandate face masks

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, appeared on MSNBC and stated that she would be signing an order mandating face coverings.

Education

How McDuffie County will reopen schools for fall semester

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The McDuffie County School System has outlined its plans to reopen schools to students on Aug. 3 for the fall semester.

News

Columbia County deputies could be getting body cameras

Updated: 3 hours ago
Columbia County deputies could be getting some new equipment.

News

Crime: Updates on high-profile cases across the region

Updated: 3 hours ago
New developments in CSRA shooting, Atlanta slaying of 8-year-old and more.

Latest News

News

Take a look at this flooding from Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
A day after flooding across the CSRA, we're still talking about it. Here's a look at it and what's ahead.

News

Learn about local deputy accused of public indecency

Updated: 4 hours ago
Deputy Lamar Andrews was arrested Tuesday after a Monday incident at the Gold’s Gym on Bobby Jones Expressway, according to authorities.

News

Loeffler under fire as co-owner of WNBA team

Updated: 4 hours ago
A letter by Sen. Kelley Loeffler has some calling from her removal as a co-owner of a WNBA team.

News

Gang involvement suspected in Greenville nightclub shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
New details have emerged about a deadly shooting at a South Carolina nightclub.

News

New bishop selected for Georgia diocese that includes local counties

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Pope Francis announced his appointment of the Rev. Stephen D. Parkes to serve as the 15th bishop of the Diocese of Savannah, which includes much of the CSRA.

News

Details released on woman accused of dumping dog at trash site

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Screven County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman accused of abandoning a dog at a trash collection site.