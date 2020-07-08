Want to get a peek inside Augusta’s new fire station? Here’s how

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s new Station 2 at 928 Telfair St. will officially open for service this Friday, and officials are inviting the public to tour the facility after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This is Augusta Fire/EMA’s first fire station since 2012. It was funded by a special-purpose local-option sales tax for roughly $3 million.

The station is equipped with more gender-inclusive features, which include private bedrooms and bathrooms, the agency said. It also has an updated technology room and designated gym space.

Officials said they believe these features will foster a more positive work environment.

The station will also house the department’s new secure communication system.

The ribbon cutting and a tour for elected officials will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, and the public can tour the station between 10:30 a.m. and noon. Augusta Fire/EMA staff will conduct the tours, which will be in groups no larger than 10.

The department is asking everyone to wear a mask and maintain appropriate social distancing during the tours. If a person does not have a mask, one will be provided to them.

The new station on Telfair Street will replace the old Station 2 on Walton Way.

