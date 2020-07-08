Advertisement

‘This isn’t a joke’: Musician contracts COVID-19 after leaving home one time

A local musician stayed in his home for months during the pandemic but contracted the virus once he left his home for work.
((Source: Rusty Bonham's Facebook))
By Laura Pugliese
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local musician stayed in his home for months during this pandemic, but all it took was him leaving the house one time, and he contracted the virus. He has a strong message for everyone.

It starts with a social media post that went viral: a video where even though Rusty Bonham had a hard time breathing, his message is clear: “This isn’t a joke. You don’t want you or your loved one to be next.”

In a heartfelt video, Bonham pleads for people to take COVID-19 seriously.

“I’m stuck in this hospital bed,” Bonham said. “I have to be hand-fed. I have to go to the bathroom in a bag. I cannot move. I can’t do anything. I can’t see my family. That’s all I want to do is wrap my arms around my family, but I can’t.”

His wife, Sara, told us that for 5 months, their family bunkered down in quarantine. Bonham is diabetic and on dialysis at home, so Sara did all the grocery runs.

And for the most part -- they didn't leave. It wasn't for weeks after Georgia reopened that Rusty finally left to go to work.

“It took one time. He did, he went to a gig. He did what he loves,” Sara said.

Rusty posted a video on his first night in the ICU. Since then, pneumonia has started to take over his lungs.

“It’s absolutely gut-wrenching,” Sara said. “I go to sleep at night alone, I wake up alone, my kids, they just want him home.”

“And I don’t know if they’re going to see him again and that’s horrible,” Sara continued. “Nobody deserves this, no family deserves this. Wear a mask, it’s not that hard!”

This week, Georgia hit a grim milestone, marking 100,000 positive cases of COVID-19.

THE LATEST [By the numbers: Latest states on coronavirus in the CSRA]

“Do the right thing. Because that worked for us. When we stopped doing that, this is when we allowed this virus to invade our family,” Sara said.

Statewide, there have been about 1,150,000 tests. Out of those tests, 8 percent of them came back positive. So, while testing is increasing and that does lead to more positive results, the majority of those tests are still coming back negative.

