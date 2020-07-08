Advertisement

Suspect arrested in weekend Augusta shooting

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a weekend shooting in Augusta.

Authorities had been looking for Jarvis Bonner, 20, on suspicion of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection with the incident.

Richmond County jail booking records showed Wednesday morning that he has been arrested.

Augusta shooting continues wave of violent crime that sparked state of emergency

In the domestic incident, one person was taken to a hospital with injuries suffered in a shooting just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

After arriving at the crime scene in the 3600 block of Massoit Drive, a deputy found the victim, a 33-year-old man, on the floor in the rear bedroom of the residence. The victim said he had gotten into an altercation with someone and had been shot in the back of the right leg.

The deputy applied a tourniquet before an ambulance arrived and took the victim to a hospital.

The incident was one of two domestic shootings within an hour of each other Sunday in Augusta and part of a July Fourth weekend crime wave that led Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to issue a state of emergency and activate National Guard troops to help law enforcement officers.

