Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water announce extended summer operations

Six Flags clean teams will clean rides, restraints, and railings throughout the day. (Photo: Business Wire)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTELL, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Six Flags has announced an extended operating calendar, along with park adjustments for the remainder of the summer season, as part of its phased reopening plan.

These park operational adjustments will take effect beginning July 12

Six Flags Over Georgia will implement the following changes, including:

  • Extending its summer season through August 16
  • Opening Paradise Island – an interactive children’s water playground – at Hurricane Harbor
  • Sunday through Wednesday operation: Six Flags from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Hurricane Harbor from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday operation: Six Flags from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Hurricane Harbor from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Closing the park every Thursday beginning July 16 through August 13.

Six Flags White Water will implement the following changes, including:

  • Extending its summer season through August 16;
  • Operating from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday through Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday; and
  • Closing the park every Wednesday beginning July 15, and through August 12.

The extended summer operating season is a result of the revised local school calendars for the upcoming school year. To learn more, to purchase daily tickets, Memberships or Season Passes and for the latest park operating status, visit www.sixflags.com.

