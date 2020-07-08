Advertisement

Plans underway in SC prisons to slow COVID-19 spread

By Jason Raven
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, SC. (WIS)- The Department of Corrections has reported a sharp increase in cases over the last few days, and questions rise about what’s being done to keep staff and inmates safe.

South Carolinians with loved ones behind bars say the rising number of COVID-19 cases in prisons concerns them.

“I want him to come home. I don’t want to bury him in there. I don’t want a family member to bury,” a family member, who remained anonymous, said

The state Department of Corrections says as of Tuesday, a total of 346 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 while 116 inmates have been cleared by medical staff. They've tested a total of 1003 system wide. They've only been able to test inmates who are showing symptoms.

Tyger River Correctional Institution in Spartanburg County has been the hardest hit. 129 people incarcerated there have also tested positive for the disease. Officials say the design of the prison makes it difficult to slow the spread. Offenders share bathrooms at the medium security prison.

“It’s very hard to isolate. Very hard to social distance because if they have to use the restrooms and wash their hands they have,” Bryan Stirling, director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, said.

To help slow the spread, the Department of Corrections has partnered with the Medical University of South Carolina. Stirling says starting Wednesday, they will be testing all inmates in two dorms in Kirkland Correctional in Columbia and then, Tyger River. He says they will do this in other facilities as well but right now they have identified these two as their hot spots.

“The method behind that is very deliberate but we will identify the positive and put them together and the negative we will pull out and put them in a dorm together. That’s the start of the effort,” Stirling said.

Loved ones say they hope these efforts will save some lives.

“I know they’ve committed crimes, but they are human beings. They’re not animals. They’re people.”

Stirling says they had to notify counties yesterday they will have to stop male inmate intake for the rest of the month because they had a positive case at the facility where they were doing that process. Inmates waiting for intake will have to stay at county detention centers for the time being.

The Department of Corrections confirms there have been four inmate deaths associated with the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Concern about COVID-19 in SC prisons

Updated: 1 hour ago
Concern about COVID-19 in SC prisons

News

Burke County deputies take part in use-of-force simulation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
Burke County deputies spent the day getting trained with new technology.

News

Shooting simulator teaches deputies

Updated: 2 hours ago
Shooting simulator teaches deputies

News

Half of Appling nursing home hit by virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
Half of Appling nursing home hit by virus

Latest News

News

Latest COVID-19 numbers in CSRA

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Yards, roads flood in Lincoln County

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Residents needed rescuing from floodwaters in Edgefield County

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

COVID-19 continues to raid Augusta nursing homes as cases increase statewide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Laura Pugliese
A surge of COVID-19 cases attacks a nursing home in Columbia County, the latest strike in some of our hardest-hit nursing homes.

Coronavirus

Two COVID-19 testing sites coming to rural South Carolina areas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Rural Health Services, Inc. is holding two drive-thru testing events in Beech Island and Ellenton to test community members for COVID-19.

News

18-year-old dies in hospital after house fire back in June

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of an 18-year-old that died today from injuries suffered after a house fire in June.