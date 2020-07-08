Plans underway in SC prisons to slow COVID-19 spread

COLUMBIA, SC. (WIS)- The Department of Corrections has reported a sharp increase in cases over the last few days, and questions rise about what’s being done to keep staff and inmates safe.

South Carolinians with loved ones behind bars say the rising number of COVID-19 cases in prisons concerns them.

“I want him to come home. I don’t want to bury him in there. I don’t want a family member to bury,” a family member, who remained anonymous, said

The state Department of Corrections says as of Tuesday, a total of 346 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 while 116 inmates have been cleared by medical staff. They've tested a total of 1003 system wide. They've only been able to test inmates who are showing symptoms.

Tyger River Correctional Institution in Spartanburg County has been the hardest hit. 129 people incarcerated there have also tested positive for the disease. Officials say the design of the prison makes it difficult to slow the spread. Offenders share bathrooms at the medium security prison.

“It’s very hard to isolate. Very hard to social distance because if they have to use the restrooms and wash their hands they have,” Bryan Stirling, director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, said.

To help slow the spread, the Department of Corrections has partnered with the Medical University of South Carolina. Stirling says starting Wednesday, they will be testing all inmates in two dorms in Kirkland Correctional in Columbia and then, Tyger River. He says they will do this in other facilities as well but right now they have identified these two as their hot spots.

“The method behind that is very deliberate but we will identify the positive and put them together and the negative we will pull out and put them in a dorm together. That’s the start of the effort,” Stirling said.

Loved ones say they hope these efforts will save some lives.

“I know they’ve committed crimes, but they are human beings. They’re not animals. They’re people.”

Stirling says they had to notify counties yesterday they will have to stop male inmate intake for the rest of the month because they had a positive case at the facility where they were doing that process. Inmates waiting for intake will have to stay at county detention centers for the time being.

The Department of Corrections confirms there have been four inmate deaths associated with the coronavirus.

