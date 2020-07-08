New bishop selected for Georgia diocese that includes local counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday morning, Pope Francis announced his appointment of the Rev. Stephen D. Parkes to serve as the 15th bishop of the Diocese of Savannah, which includes much of the CSRA.
“Today, Pope Francis has honored the Diocese of Savannah with the gift of our 15th bishop,” the Very Reverend Daniel F. Firmin, diocesan administrator, said in a statement.
Firmin continued: “His pastoral zeal and concern are immediately evident when meeting him.”
A live-streamed news conference is planned at 10 a.m. to introduce Parkes at the Catholic Pastoral Center (Boland Hall), 2170 E. Victory Drive in Savannah. It can be viewed at www.diosav.org.
Parkes’ Episcopal Ordination will occur at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist, Savannah on Sept. 23. Further information will forthcoming.
The Diocese of Savannah includes Richmond and Columbia counties along with the rest of the southern half of Georgia.
Here’s more information about Parkes that was ported online by the diocese:
EDUCATION
- 1979-1983 Massapequa High School, Massapequa, NY
- 1983-1987, B.S. Business Administration/Marketing, University of South Florida, Tampa
- 1992-1998, M.A. Theology/M.Div., St. Vincent de Paul Seminary, Boynton Beach
EMPLOYMENT
- Worked in Retail and Banking
ORDINATION
- 05/23/98, St. James Cathedral, Orlando by Bishop Norbert Dorsey, C.P.
ASSIGNMENTS
- 1998-2005, Parochial Vicar of Annunciation Catholic Church, Altamonte Springs
- 2005-2011, Parochial Administrator of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, Oviedo
- 2004-2011, Campus Minister of Catholic Campus Ministry at the University of Central Florida
- 2011- present, Pastor of Annunciation Catholic Church, Longwood
OTHER
- Appointed Dean (Vicar Forane) of North Central Deanery in 2008
- Spiritual Director and Board Member of The Catholic Foundation of Central Florida 2008-2020, also served on the Investment and Audit Committees as a board member
- Serves on Endowment Board of Trustees of the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe
- Serves on the Diocese of Orlando Real Estate Committee since 2018
- Serves on the Diocese of Orlando Seminary Admissions Committee since August 2011
- Diocese of Orlando Clergy Representative for the Board of Trustees at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary since 2012
- Serves on the Priests’ Personnel Board since 2012
- Member of the College of Consultors since 2012
- Chaplain for Legatus
- Member of the Presybyteral Council since 2012
- Graduate of Good Leaders, Good Shepherds through Catholic Leadership Institute
- Participated in the three-year Institute for Priestly Formation Spiritual Direction Training Program for Diocesan Priests
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.