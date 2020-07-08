New bishop selected for Georgia diocese that includes local counties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday morning, Pope Francis announced his appointment of the Rev. Stephen D. Parkes to serve as the 15th bishop of the Diocese of Savannah, which includes much of the CSRA.

“Today, Pope Francis has honored the Diocese of Savannah with the gift of our 15th bishop,” the Very Reverend Daniel F. Firmin, diocesan administrator, said in a statement.

Firmin continued: “His pastoral zeal and concern are immediately evident when meeting him.”

A live-streamed news conference is planned at 10 a.m. to introduce Parkes at the Catholic Pastoral Center (Boland Hall), 2170 E. Victory Drive in Savannah. It can be viewed at www.diosav.org.

Parkes’ Episcopal Ordination will occur at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist, Savannah on Sept. 23. Further information will forthcoming.

The Diocese of Savannah includes Richmond and Columbia counties along with the rest of the southern half of Georgia.

Here’s more information about Parkes that was ported online by the diocese:

EDUCATION

1979-1983 Massapequa High School, Massapequa, NY

1983-1987, B.S. Business Administration/Marketing, University of South Florida, Tampa

1992-1998, M.A. Theology/M.Div., St. Vincent de Paul Seminary, Boynton Beach

EMPLOYMENT

Worked in Retail and Banking

ORDINATION

05/23/98, St. James Cathedral, Orlando by Bishop Norbert Dorsey, C.P.

ASSIGNMENTS

1998-2005, Parochial Vicar of Annunciation Catholic Church, Altamonte Springs

2005-2011, Parochial Administrator of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, Oviedo

2004-2011, Campus Minister of Catholic Campus Ministry at the University of Central Florida

2011- present, Pastor of Annunciation Catholic Church, Longwood

OTHER

Appointed Dean (Vicar Forane) of North Central Deanery in 2008

Spiritual Director and Board Member of The Catholic Foundation of Central Florida 2008-2020, also served on the Investment and Audit Committees as a board member

Serves on Endowment Board of Trustees of the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe

Serves on the Diocese of Orlando Real Estate Committee since 2018

Serves on the Diocese of Orlando Seminary Admissions Committee since August 2011

Diocese of Orlando Clergy Representative for the Board of Trustees at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary since 2012

Serves on the Priests’ Personnel Board since 2012

Member of the College of Consultors since 2012

Chaplain for Legatus

Member of the Presybyteral Council since 2012

Graduate of Good Leaders, Good Shepherds through Catholic Leadership Institute

Participated in the three-year Institute for Priestly Formation Spiritual Direction Training Program for Diocesan Priests

