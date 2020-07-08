Name given for driver who died in Williston single-vehicle crash

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed Wednesday morning in a vehicle crash on Old Barnwell Road in Williston.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash at 10:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of Old Barnwell Road.

The victim was identified as Sandra Anderson, 32, of Williston. Anderson was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt-force trauma.

She was the driver of a 2003 BMW traveling west on the road when she lost control of her vehicle, which left the roadway and hit a tree.

Toxicology analysis are pending, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Anderson was wearing a seat belt, authorities said.

