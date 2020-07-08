Major flooding leads to sewage overflow problems on Virginia Avenue

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another area seeing major flooding is in South Augusta as homes on Virginia Avenue off Peach Orchard Road are now surrounded by water.

Residents of the area say every time it rains, it floods, which leads them and many others to ask about the stormwater fees you pay and where the city is in fixing the biggest problem areas.

For a few residents, Tuesday’s storm was the last straw. The streets of Virginia Avenue are clear now, but Tuesday was a different story

“Whenever it’s a real heavy rain - it happens,” Wayne Ditty, one resident, said.

Sewage overflows from a manhole on Virginia Avenue at least once a year.

"It's astronomical. When I come home, and I have to smell this. Or I have to walk through this, or my neighbors can't even get to their house because there's three feet of sewage in their front yard."

Ditty has lived on the street for almost two years and he says he’s seen sewage rolling down the road at least four times last year. Ditty and his neighbors want to see something done about it.

“Help us. We’re asking for help. We’re begging for help. We need this help,” Ditty said.

Virginia Avenue is one of several areas a part of the city’s stormwater drain repair project. The plan is to repair old and damaged pipes to correct the flooding problem. But Ditty says the work that’s been done thus far hasn’t helped.

“All they’re doing is putting more tar on top of it trying to patch it, and that’s the problem we’re having with this. It can’t flow,” he said.

Ditty says they can’t take it much longer.

“This is not a joke, we’re tired of it,” he said. “There’s toilet paper everywhere, there’s waste everywhere, you can see it actually going down the road. The water is a milky white. Especially when it goes into the creek, you can see the difference of the water.”

People living on Virginia Avenue are not happy with city leaders’ efforts. County Commissioner Dennis Williams wants people to know he is not ignoring their concerns and says the problems can’t be fixed overnight.

Williams says he’s aware of the problem, wants to see it fixed, and is working with the utilities department, but he says the results just can’t be as fast as we would like to see.

