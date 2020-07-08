Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ATLANTA

Atlanta Mayor: No need for troops, despite governor's order

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's mayor says she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point. Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on Monday and authorized the activation of up to 1,000 Guard troops after a weekend of violence in Atlanta left five people dead, including an 8-year-old girl. But Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says Kemp issued his order without asking if the city needed extra help. The chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia called Kemp’s decision reckless. Critics say deploying military troops on otherwise calm city streets could provoke more violence.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Georgia cases pass 100,000; Kemp beseeches local officials

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 100,000 Georgians have been confirmed to have coronavirus infections, as the number of people currently sick enough with COVID-19 to be hospitalized pushed past 2,000 on Tuesday. The number of confirmed fatalities rose to at least 2,899. The milestones came as Gov. Brian Kemp is urging local officials to join his push for voluntary mask-wearing in public, even while acknowledging that some local officials want him to go further. DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond says he feels like his county is on its own, fighting the virus despite state restrictions and lack of federal leadership.

HIGHWAY SHOOTING-RACISM ALLEGED

Man charged with murder claims defense against racist attack

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A biracial man charged with murder in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl on a Georgia highway says he fired in self-defense after her friends in a pickup truck yelled racial slurs and tried to run his car off the road. A judge in Statesboro postponed a preliminary hearing Tuesday for 21-year-old Marc Wilson. Wilson is charged with felony murder in the June 14 death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson. She was fatally wounded in what police referred to as a possible drive-by-shooting. Wilson's attorney says Wilson was legally defending himself against a racist attack by young white men in the same truck as the slain girl.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GEORGIA-UNIVERSITIES

In reversal, Georgia universities to now mandate masks

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s 26 public universities and colleges will mandate campus-wide mask wearing after the state university system reversed itself on Monday. The University System of Georgia had previously told schools they should “strongly encourage” students and others to wear masks. But system leaders had said Georgia's 26 universities couldn’t mandate face coverings for their 330,000 students despite concerns about COVID-19 transmission. Masks became a point of contention because all the universities, at the behest of regents, are planning face-to-face instruction beginning in August. Many faculty and employees demanded masks be mandated to slow virus transmission. Administrators now say all faculty, staff, students and visitors must wear masks inside buildings beginning July 15.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SUMMER CAMPS

Missouri summer camp virus outbreak raises safety questions

An overnight summer camp in rural southwestern Missouri has seen scores of campers, counselors and staff infected with the coronavirus. That's raising questions about the ability to keep kids safe at what is a rite of childhood for many. Missouri is one of several states to report outbreaks at summer camps. Others include Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. The Missouri outbreak caused the Kanakuk camp near Branson to cancel and send teens home. On Friday, the local health department announced 49 positive cases at the camp. By Monday, the number had jumped to 82.

LIGHTNING DEATH

Coroner: 9-year-old girl dies in Georgia lightning strike

MOULTRIE, Ga. (AP) — A coroner says a 9-year-old Georgia girl died and her sister was seriously wounded from a lightning strike as a storm moved through the area. Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock told news outlets Sunday that Nicol Mateo Pedro was struck and killed as she and others sought refuge from a sudden storm under a wooden shelter. WSB-TV reported that lightning struck a pine tree next to the shelter, and the bolt of electricity traveled to the shelter, hitting the girl as she sat on a bench. Pedro’s 15-year-old sister was burned by the lightning strike and was airlifted to a burn center.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ATLANTA MAYOR

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's mayor says she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite having what she describes as “no symptoms.” The 50-year-old Democrat is among the women named as a potential vice-presidential running mate for presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden. Bottoms announced her positive test in a tweet on Monday. She says she decided that she and family members should get retested because her husband has been sleeping an unusual amount since Thursday. Bottoms’ national profile has risen in recent months both as a mayor handling the coronavirus pandemic and amid the national reckoning on race since the death of George Floyd.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CHILD KILLED

Georgia Gov. authorizes Guard troops after 8-year-old killed

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency and authorized the activation of National Guard troops after a weekend of violence where an 8-year-old girl and four others were killed. Troops will provide support at certain locations including the Capitol and governor’s mansion, freeing up state law enforcement resources to patrol other areas. The killing of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner has prompted a $10,000 reward for information as authorities in Atlanta search for at least two people who opened fire on the car she was riding in. Police say the car she was in tried to get through an illegal barricade placed near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed.