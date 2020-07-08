Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Atlanta mayor to defy governor, require masks in city

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor says she will sign an executive order mandating masks in Georgia’s largest city. A spokesman for Keisha Lance Bottoms says the mayor will sign the order Wednesday. The move could set up a confrontation with the Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who has already clashed with Bottoms recently over policing issues. Bottoms and other leaders in the state have unsuccessfully appealed to Kemp to change his order that local governments can’t exceed the state's requirements. Atlanta would not be the first Georgia locality to mandate face coverings. Savannah and the Atlanta suburb of East Point were joined Tuesday by Athens-Clarke County.

SAVANNAH DIOCESE-NEW BISHOP

Florida priest named new bishop for Diocese of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest who has served for more than two decades in Florida has been named bishop for the Diocese of Savannah in Georgia. Pope Francis announced Wednesday that the Rev. Stephen D. Parkes will lead the diocese that governs Catholic parishes in 90 counties across southern Georgia. The 55-year-old priest was ordained in 1998. Parkes comes to Georgia from the Diocese of Orlando, where he spent the past nine years as pastor of Annunciation Catholic Church in Longwood, Florida. The previous bishop for Savannah was Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmeyer of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, who was installed in his new position in May. The Diocese of Savannah says Parkes is scheduled to be ordained as bishop Sept. 23.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CHILD KILLED

Tyler Perry to pay funeral expenses for girl shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A representative for Tyler Perry says the filmmaker and actor has offered to pay the funeral expenses for an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Atlanta. Secoriea Turner was shot while riding in a Jeep Cherokee with her mother and another adult on Saturday night. The shooting occurred near a fast-food restaurant where a Black man, Rayshard Brooks, was killed by a white police officer June 12. The Wendy's outlet was later burned, and the area has seen frequent demonstrations against police brutality since. Perry paid for Brooks’ funeral last month. No suspect has been arrested in the girl's shooting death.

SEVERE WEATHER

Deluging rains flood parts of South Carolina and Georgia

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) — Rains have deluged parts of South Carolina and Georgia, washing out roads and forcing the closure of a state park. Augusta, Georgia, set a new record for any day in July with 4.6 inches of rain Tuesday, while a National Weather Service observer in Beaufort County, South Carolina, reported nearly 10 inches. Widespread flooding was reported in Lincoln County, Georgia, and Edgefield County, South Carolina. Firefighters near North Augusta had to rescue people by boat from homes. Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort reported more than 12 inches of rain in 48 hours. The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism says the park would be closed through at least Thursday.

NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING-SOUTH CAROLINA

Sheriff: Georgia man charged in S. Carolina club shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities said a Georgia man was arrested and accused of fatally shooting two people in a club. Jarquez Kezavion Cooper, of Athens, Georgia, was charged Tuesday with several counts of murder and attempted murder. Cooper was being held at a Georgia jail. The Greenville County Sheriff’s office said Cooper was involved in the Sunday shooting at Lavish Lounge that left 23-year-old Mykala Bell and a 51-year-old security guard Clarence Sterling Johnson dead. Authorities said about 200 people were at the club to see rapper Foogiano. Authorities said there were at least two shooters. Three other men in the Atlanta area with ties to Foogiano were being sought for questioning.

ARREST DEATH-GEORGIA

Police: Georgia man kills self as officers try to arrest him

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Police in coastal Georgia say a man wanted in a shooting killed himself before police could arrest him. Acting Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins tells The Brunswick News that 18-year-old Rashard Alford shot and killed himself Tuesday in a vehicle outside a motel. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Agent Stacy Carson says police were moving in to arrest Alford. The man was wanted on charges including aggravated assault after shooting a woman Monday night in Brunswick. The unnamed woman was hospitalized in critical condition in Jacksonville, Florida. Witnesses tell police the woman was shot in the neck after she stepped into an argument involving Alford and his girlfriend to aid the girlfriend.

FATAL CAR CRASH

Georgia Police: 1 dead in fiery crash

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities said a driver died Wednesday morning after a fiery crash on a Georgia interstate. Gwinnett police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera told news outlets the crashed happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate-85. The crash involved a a truck and an SUV. Pihera said the truck caught fire after the crash and the driver had to be freed from the vehicle. One of the drivers died on the way to the hospital but Pihera didn’t specify which driver. An officer was injured during the rescue effort. He was hospitalized and later released. Details regarding the crash and the other driver weren’t immediately released.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ATLANTA

Atlanta Mayor: No need for troops, despite governor's order

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's mayor says she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point. Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on Monday and authorized the activation of up to 1,000 Guard troops after a weekend of violence in Atlanta left five people dead, including an 8-year-old girl. But Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says Kemp issued his order without asking if the city needed extra help. The chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia called Kemp’s decision reckless. Critics say deploying military troops on otherwise calm city streets could provoke more violence.