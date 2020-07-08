Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING-SOUTH CAROLINA

Sheriff: Georgia man charged in S. Carolina club shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities said a Georgia man was arrested and accused of fatally shooting two people in a club. Jarquez Kezavion Cooper, of Athens, Georgia, was charged Tuesday with several counts of murder and attempted murder. Cooper was being held at a Georgia jail. The Greenville County Sheriff’s office said Cooper was involved in the Sunday shooting at Lavish Lounge that left 23-year-old Mykala Bell and a 51-year-old security guard Clarence Sterling Johnson dead. Authorities said about 200 people were at the club to see rapper Foogiano. Authorities said there were at least two shooters. Three other men in the Atlanta area with ties to Foogiano were being sought for questioning.

FATAL CAR CRASH

Georgia Police: 1 dead in fiery crash

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities said a driver died Wednesday morning after a fiery crash on a Georgia interstate. Gwinnett police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera told news outlets the crashed happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate-85. The crash involved a a truck and an SUV. Pihera said the truck caught fire after the crash and the driver had to be freed from the vehicle. One of the drivers died on the way to the hospital but Pihera didn’t specify which driver. An officer was injured during the rescue effort. He was hospitalized and later released. Details regarding the crash and the other driver weren’t immediately released.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ATLANTA

Atlanta Mayor: No need for troops, despite governor's order

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's mayor says she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point. Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on Monday and authorized the activation of up to 1,000 Guard troops after a weekend of violence in Atlanta left five people dead, including an 8-year-old girl. But Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says Kemp issued his order without asking if the city needed extra help. The chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia called Kemp’s decision reckless. Critics say deploying military troops on otherwise calm city streets could provoke more violence.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Georgia cases pass 100,000; Kemp beseeches local officials

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 100,000 Georgians have been confirmed to have coronavirus infections, as the number of people currently sick enough with COVID-19 to be hospitalized pushed past 2,000 on Tuesday. The number of confirmed fatalities rose to at least 2,899. The milestones came as Gov. Brian Kemp is urging local officials to join his push for voluntary mask-wearing in public, even while acknowledging that some local officials want him to go further. DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond says he feels like his county is on its own, fighting the virus despite state restrictions and lack of federal leadership.

CRIME WAVE

Exhausted cities face another challenge: a surge in violence

NEW YORK (AP) — Exhausted American cities are facing yet another challenge in addition to the coronavirus and the street protests over the police killing of George Floyd. A surge in shootings in recent days has left dozens of dead, including young children. President Donald Trump and his conservative allies are warning that a push for police reform, drastic cuts in law enforcement funding and an effort to put fewer people in prison have unleashed a crime wave. But experts say the spike defies easy explanation, pointing to a toxic mix of problems: high unemployment, the pandemic, rising anger over police brutality, intense stress, even the weather.

HIGHWAY SHOOTING-RACISM ALLEGED

Man charged with murder claims defense against racist attack

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A biracial man charged with murder in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl on a Georgia highway says he fired in self-defense after her friends in a pickup truck yelled racial slurs and tried to run his car off the road. A judge in Statesboro postponed a preliminary hearing Tuesday for 21-year-old Marc Wilson. Wilson is charged with felony murder in the June 14 death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson. She was fatally wounded in what police referred to as a possible drive-by-shooting. Wilson's attorney says Wilson was legally defending himself against a racist attack by young white men in the same truck as the slain girl.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GEORGIA-UNIVERSITIES

In reversal, Georgia universities to now mandate masks

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s 26 public universities and colleges will mandate campus-wide mask wearing after the state university system reversed itself on Monday. The University System of Georgia had previously told schools they should “strongly encourage” students and others to wear masks. But system leaders had said Georgia's 26 universities couldn’t mandate face coverings for their 330,000 students despite concerns about COVID-19 transmission. Masks became a point of contention because all the universities, at the behest of regents, are planning face-to-face instruction beginning in August. Many faculty and employees demanded masks be mandated to slow virus transmission. Administrators now say all faculty, staff, students and visitors must wear masks inside buildings beginning July 15.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SUMMER CAMPS

Missouri summer camp virus outbreak raises safety questions

An overnight summer camp in rural southwestern Missouri has seen scores of campers, counselors and staff infected with the coronavirus. That's raising questions about the ability to keep kids safe at what is a rite of childhood for many. Missouri is one of several states to report outbreaks at summer camps. Others include Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. The Missouri outbreak caused the Kanakuk camp near Branson to cancel and send teens home. On Friday, the local health department announced 49 positive cases at the camp. By Monday, the number had jumped to 82.