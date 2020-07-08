Advertisement

‘It’s a nightmare’: Flooding rains destroy SC road, leaving some trapped in homes

It’s a sight that’s still hard to believe -- part of a road in Edgefield County that’s completely washed away.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a sight that’s still hard to believe -- part of a road in Edgefield County that’s completely washed away.

The road is Mill Creek Drive near Sportsman’s Corner.

Residents in the area are having to resort to ATVs just to get to the other side of the road.

“It’s a nightmare,” resident John Battle said.

It's something people who have lived here for 25 plus years have never seen before.

“I looked around and was like, the road’s gone,” resident Deneed Dicks said.

“We saw the water pull a tree down,” resident Jayden DeVito said. “The water was actually so strong it took the tree with it.”

Edgefield County EMA estimates about 150 people are trapped in the neighborhood.

“It’s like you’re on an island. If you ever wanted to be on an island, this is it,” resident Gigi Magoulas said.

Right now, there’s only one way off this island -- a bridge in the back of a neighbor’s property.

The muddy ride is too small for a car, but neighbors are riding ATVs to get to the other side. For everyone else, it’s a waiting game.

“It’s a little concerning because we know it’s gonna be a long time before this actually gets fixed or maybe even starts to be fixed,” Dicks said.

But not everyone is as concerned.

“Doesn’t bother me none as long as I can get what I want,” Battle said.

They’re trying to keep spirits high while they wait for the mess to be cleared.

“There’s really nothing you can do about it,” Magoulas said. “There’s no reason for getting pissed off. Who are you gonna get pissed off at?”

EMA says they’re working on getting some gravel down on a fire lane at the end of the development. Even then, that’s only gonna be able to get bigger cars, like SUVss out of there. Smaller cars are still gonna have some trouble. So these folks are just hoping this all gets resolved soon and they’re able to get out of their neighborhood.

