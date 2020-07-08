Advertisement

How McDuffie County will reopen schools for fall semester

By Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County School System has outlined its plans to reopen schools to students on Aug. 3 for the fall semester.

The school district said although it believes face-to-face instruction is the best practice for students, families will have two instructional options for the semester, contingent on public health data and any changes to executive orders by Gov. Brian Kemp.

A virtual open house will be conducted for parents and students. Information will be announced on the system Facebook page in coming weeks.

The instructional models are:

Instructional Model 1

  • Elementary, middle and high school students return to school for face-to-face instruction with safety measures in place.
  • Students and employees are encouraged to wear face coverings/masks when on campus and on system buses.
  • Students will be asked to practice social distancing in hallways and commons areas within the schools. Student movement will be limited as much as possible.
  • Employees and students will be discouraged from sharing equipment and supplies within classrooms.
  • Non-essential visitors and volunteers will not be allowed on campus.
  • Protocols will be in place to ensure buildings and buses are properly sanitized.
  • If the need arises to close a classroom or school due to COVID-19, virtual learning would be in effect for all students.

Instructional Model 2

  • Elementary, middle, and high school students may opt to engage in virtual learning from home.
  • A virtual learning enrollment form, available at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd6PZs7cjV1DmWkYOCchWHKyo9q1HwnnrcQQo27KFgbC4d6_w/viewform, must be completed by 11:59 p.m. July 16. Details of the virtual learning instructional option are located in attachment below.
  • Students will access instruction through Google Classroom.
  • Teachers will post assignments and provide direct instruction through recorded videos, live video chats and other resources.
  • Students will earn grades based on mastery of the material in a specified timeline as issued by their teacher.
  • Student attendance will be recorded during virtual learning.
  • Computer/device, internet and access to a phone are required. Some families may qualify for limited technology assistance, with information sent after the online registration form is completed.

Options for the spring semester will be determined by public health data and guidance available at the end of the fall semester.

