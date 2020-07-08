Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. EDT

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities said a Georgia man was arrested and accused of fatally shooting two people in a club. Jarquez Kezavion Cooper, of Athens, Georgia, was charged Tuesday with several counts of murder and attempted murder. Cooper was being held at a Georgia jail. The Greenville County Sheriff’s office said Cooper was involved in the Sunday shooting at Lavish Lounge that left 23-year-old Mykala Bell and a 51-year-old security guard Clarence Sterling Johnson dead. Authorities said about 200 people were at the club to see rapper Foogiano. Authorities said there were at least two shooters. Three other men in the Atlanta area with ties to Foogiano were being sought for questioning.

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities said a driver died Wednesday morning after a fiery crash on a Georgia interstate. Gwinnett police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera told news outlets the crashed happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate-85. The crash involved a a truck and an SUV. Pihera said the truck caught fire after the crash and the driver had to be freed from the vehicle. One of the drivers died on the way to the hospital but Pihera didn’t specify which driver. An officer was injured during the rescue effort. He was hospitalized and later released. Details regarding the crash and the other driver weren’t immediately released.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's mayor says she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point. Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on Monday and authorized the activation of up to 1,000 Guard troops after a weekend of violence in Atlanta left five people dead, including an 8-year-old girl. But Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says Kemp issued his order without asking if the city needed extra help. The chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia called Kemp’s decision reckless. Critics say deploying military troops on otherwise calm city streets could provoke more violence.

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 100,000 Georgians have been confirmed to have coronavirus infections, as the number of people currently sick enough with COVID-19 to be hospitalized pushed past 2,000 on Tuesday. The number of confirmed fatalities rose to at least 2,899. The milestones came as Gov. Brian Kemp is urging local officials to join his push for voluntary mask-wearing in public, even while acknowledging that some local officials want him to go further. DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond says he feels like his county is on its own, fighting the virus despite state restrictions and lack of federal leadership.