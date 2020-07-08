Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor says she will sign an executive order mandating masks in Georgia’s largest city. A spokesman for Keisha Lance Bottoms says the mayor will sign the order Wednesday. The move could set up a confrontation with the Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who has already clashed with Bottoms recently over policing issues. Bottoms and other leaders in the state have unsuccessfully appealed to Kemp to change his order that local governments can’t exceed the state's requirements. Atlanta would not be the first Georgia locality to mandate face coverings. Savannah and the Atlanta suburb of East Point were joined Tuesday by Athens-Clarke County.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest who has served for more than two decades in Florida has been named bishop for the Diocese of Savannah in Georgia. Pope Francis announced Wednesday that the Rev. Stephen D. Parkes will lead the diocese that governs Catholic parishes in 90 counties across southern Georgia. The 55-year-old priest was ordained in 1998. Parkes comes to Georgia from the Diocese of Orlando, where he spent the past nine years as pastor of Annunciation Catholic Church in Longwood, Florida. The previous bishop for Savannah was Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmeyer of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, who was installed in his new position in May. The Diocese of Savannah says Parkes is scheduled to be ordained as bishop Sept. 23.

ATLANTA (AP) — A representative for Tyler Perry says the filmmaker and actor has offered to pay the funeral expenses for an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Atlanta. Secoriea Turner was shot while riding in a Jeep Cherokee with her mother and another adult on Saturday night. The shooting occurred near a fast-food restaurant where a Black man, Rayshard Brooks, was killed by a white police officer June 12. The Wendy's outlet was later burned, and the area has seen frequent demonstrations against police brutality since. Perry paid for Brooks’ funeral last month. No suspect has been arrested in the girl's shooting death.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) — Rains have deluged parts of South Carolina and Georgia, washing out roads and forcing the closure of a state park. Augusta, Georgia, set a new record for any day in July with 4.6 inches of rain Tuesday, while a National Weather Service observer in Beaufort County, South Carolina, reported nearly 10 inches. Widespread flooding was reported in Lincoln County, Georgia, and Edgefield County, South Carolina. Firefighters near North Augusta had to rescue people by boat from homes. Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort reported more than 12 inches of rain in 48 hours. The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism says the park would be closed through at least Thursday.