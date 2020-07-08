Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor says she will sign an executive order mandating masks in Georgia’s largest city. A spokesman for Keisha Lance Bottoms says the mayor will sign the order Wednesday. The move could set up a confrontation with the Republican Kemp, who has already been clashed with Bottoms recently over policing issues. Bottoms and other leaders in the state have unsuccessfully appealed to Kemp to change his order that local governments can’t exceed the state's requirements. Atlanta would not be the first Georgia locality to mandate face coverings. Savannah and the Atlanta suburb of East Point were joined Tuesday by Athens-Clarke County.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest who has served for more than two decades in Florida has been named bishop for the Diocese of Savannah in Georgia. Pope Francis announced Wednesday that the Rev. Stephen D. Parkes will lead the diocese that governs Catholic parishes in 90 counties across southern Georgia. The 55-year-old priest was ordained in 1998. Parkes comes to Georgia from the Diocese of Orlando, where he spent the past nine years as pastor of Annunciation Catholic Church in Longwood, Florida. The previous bishop for Savannah was Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmeyer of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, who was installed in his new position in May. The Diocese of Savannah says Parkes is scheduled to be ordained as bishop Sept. 23.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) — Rains have deluged parts of South Carolina and Georgia, washing out roads and forcing the closure of a state park. Augusta, Georgia, set a new record for any day in July with 4.6 inches of rain Tuesday, while a National Weather Service observer in Beaufort County, South Carolina, reported nearly 10 inches. Widespread flooding was reported in Lincoln County, Georgia, and Edgefield County, South Carolina. Firefighters near North Augusta had to rescue people by boat from homes. Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort reported more than 12 inches of rain in 48 hours. The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism says the park would be closed through at least Thursday.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities said a Georgia man was arrested and accused of fatally shooting two people in a club. Jarquez Kezavion Cooper, of Athens, Georgia, was charged Tuesday with several counts of murder and attempted murder. Cooper was being held at a Georgia jail. The Greenville County Sheriff’s office said Cooper was involved in the Sunday shooting at Lavish Lounge that left 23-year-old Mykala Bell and a 51-year-old security guard Clarence Sterling Johnson dead. Authorities said about 200 people were at the club to see rapper Foogiano. Authorities said there were at least two shooters. Three other men in the Atlanta area with ties to Foogiano were being sought for questioning.