Georgia Daybook

Wednesday, Jul. 08 10:00 AM Savannah Mayor Johnson announces formation of re-entry taskforce - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson holds news conference to announce formation of a re-entry taskforce named Advocates for Restorative Communities in Savannah

Location: Savannah City Hall, 2 E Bay St, Savannah, GA

Weblinks: http://www.savannahga.gov/index.aspx?nid=523, https://twitter.com/cityofsavannah

Contacts: Amanda LaBrot, City of Savannah, alabrot@savannahga.gov, 1 912 651 6529, 1 912 433 0719

Wednesday, Jul. 08 12:15 PM Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on a Rotary Club of Columbus online event

Weblinks: http://www.frbatlanta.org, https://twitter.com/AtlantaFed

Contacts: Karen Mracek, FRB Atlanta, karen.mracek@atl.frb.org, 1 470 249 8348