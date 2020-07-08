Details released on woman accused of dumping dog at trash site

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Screven County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman accused of abandoning a dog at a trash collection site.

Authorities said they arrested a Symone Roberts, who is charged with cruelty to an animal and abandoning an animal. Bond was to be set at $5,000, authorities said.

According to a video obtained by the sheriff’s agency, a silver truck pulled up to the site and left the dog and a cage on the ground around 2:59 p.m. Sunday. The dog was picked up and is being taken care of, but the sheriff’s agency publicized the video and asked the public for leads on the case.

The agency said Tuesday it had located the woman suspected of abandoning the dog.

Abandoned dog 07-05-2020 Press release 07/07/2020 “Arrest for Animal Cruelty” On 07/05/2020, the Screven County Sheriff’s Office received information from Screven County Animal Control that a young mixed-breed dog had been illegally abandoned at a garbage collection site in Screven County. A review of the site’s video surveillance revealed footage that eventually led to the identification and arrest of the person responsible. Jacquelyn Symone Roberts, age 30, of Sylvania, GA, has been arrested and charged with Cruelty to Animals, as well as Abandoning a Domesticated Animal. She was released on bond pending further court proceedings. We greatly appreciate the participation of the community and for everyone who contacted us with helpful information on this case. -Sheriff Mike Kile Screven County Sheriff’s Office ORIGINAL POST: On July 5th this poor dog was abandoned with a cage at one of the local trash collection sites. The dog has been picked up and is being taken care of. If anyone recognizes the vehicle or person in the video, please contact the Screven County Sheriff's Office 912-564-2013. Posted by Screven County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 6, 2020

