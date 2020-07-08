Advertisement

Deputy under investigation after video shows him breaking man’s glasses, flipping him off

A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy is under investigation after body camera video showed him hitting a man during a traffic stop.
By Jeremy Turnage and Celeste Springer
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy is under investigation after body camera video showed him breaking a man’s glasses and flipping him the middle finger.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident involves Deputy Caleb Pye during the July 4 traffic stop.

The video shows Ricky McNair, 34, being arrested following the stop. Officers had to use stop sticks on Washington Road to get McNair to stop. After McNair pulls his truck off to the side of the road, deputies remove him from the car. Several items appearing to belong to McNair fall out of his pockets.

McNair tells deputies he “had an emergency.”

A short time later, we see Pye look at the items on the road, point to something, smash it with his foot, and kick it to the side of the road.

Video appears to show Deputy Caleb Pye flipping off the suspect in this case.
Pye then appears to give McNair the finger, and McNair says the thing the deputy stomped on was his glasses.

The sheriff’s office says Pye is under investigation but is not on leave. The video in this case was recorded from Pye’s body camera, which Pye placed in his patrol car. The sheriff’s office has not said if the removal of body cameras is even allowed.

McNair was arrested for obedience to traffic control devices and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer. The sheriff’s office says the former charge can be something like running a stop sign or stoplight. Bond for that charge is $140. Bond for eluding an officer is set for $1,200.

