Advertisement

Deputies on scene of Augusta shooting, one confirmed gunshot wound

By Tyria Goines
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a confirmed shooting at Blossom Drive, with one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to officials, deputies are on scene at 2706 Blossom Drive, Augusta, Georgia. The call came in at 10:01 p.m. with a confirmed gunshot wound.

No further details have been given at this time.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Augusta Blossom Drive shooting live update

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Augusta Blossom Drive shooting live update

News

Aiken County leaders talk new school year

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Aiken County leaders talk new school year

News

Concern about COVID-19 in SC prisons

Updated: 4 hours ago
Concern about COVID-19 in SC prisons

News

Burke County deputies take part in use-of-force simulation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
Burke County deputies spent the day getting trained with new technology.

Latest News

News

Shooting simulator teaches deputies

Updated: 5 hours ago
Shooting simulator teaches deputies

News

Half of Appling nursing home hit by virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
Half of Appling nursing home hit by virus

News

Latest COVID-19 numbers in CSRA

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Yards, roads flood in Lincoln County

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Residents needed rescuing from floodwaters in Edgefield County

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

18-year-old dies in hospital after house fire back in June

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of an 18-year-old that died today from injuries suffered after a house fire in June.