Deputies on scene of Augusta shooting, one confirmed gunshot wound

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a confirmed shooting at Blossom Drive, with one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to officials, deputies are on scene at 2706 Blossom Drive, Augusta, Georgia. The call came in at 10:01 p.m. with a confirmed gunshot wound.

No further details have been given at this time.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.