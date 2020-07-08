Deputies on scene of Augusta shooting, one confirmed gunshot wound
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a confirmed shooting at Blossom Drive, with one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to officials, deputies are on scene at 2706 Blossom Drive, Augusta, Georgia. The call came in at 10:01 p.m. with a confirmed gunshot wound.
