Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning there is the chance for some light mist or maybe a light shower with temps in the mid 70s. Today is not expected to be as wet as the area of low pressure transitions off the South Carolina coast. We are not expecting flash flooding in the CSRA, but scattered downpours are possible in the afternoon. Highs today should remain below average in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will turn out of the north and remain between 5-10 mph. The system that brought us all that rain has about a 50% of developing into our next named tropical storm as it moves further north.

The system that brought record rainfall to the CSRA could redevelop into our next named storm. (WRDW)

High temperatures will be more normal by Thursday and reach the low 90s. Storm chances will be with us again Thursday, mainly in the afternoon. Coverage is expected to stay scattered. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Hotter temps in the mid 90s expected Friday through the weekend. Storm chances for this three day stretch should be more summer like with storms mainly popping up in the afternoon and evening.

