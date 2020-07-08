Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Misty and foggy conditions are expected overnight. Low visibility is possible early Wednesday. Lows tonight into early Wednesday will stay in the mid to low 70s.

Foggy start early Wednesday. Scattered downpours in the afternoon. (WRDW)

Wednesday is not expected to be as wet as the area of low pressure transitions off the South Carolina coast. We are not expecting flash flooding in the CSRA Wednesday, but scattered downpours are possible in the afternoon. Highs Wednesday should remain below average in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will turn out of the north and remain between 5-10 mph.

High temperatures will be more normal by Thursday and reach the low 90s. Storm chances will be with us again Thursday, mainly in the afternoon. Coverage is expected to stay scattered. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Hotter temps in the mid 90s expected Friday through the weekend. Storm chances for this three day stretch should be more summer like with storms mainly popping up in the afternoon and evening.

