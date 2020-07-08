Barnwell council votes to recommend wearing masks in public

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Barnwell’s council has voted in favor to recommend city residents wear masks in public.

In a 3 to 2 vote, council members became the next South Carolina municipality to vote on a mask ordinance. However, the vote is merely a recommendation -- not a mandate -- for residents to wear face coverings.

The latest data shows wearing a mask or face covering is likely to protect you from contracting COVID-19 rather than not wearing a mask for face covering.

