US probes fuel leaks in older Chevy Cobalt and HHR vehicles

In this Aug. 21, 2008 file photo, the Chevy Cobalt is seen on the assembly line at the Lordstown Assembly Plant, in Lordstown, Ohio. The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating complaints of fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt small cars and HHR wagons.
In this Aug. 21, 2008 file photo, the Chevy Cobalt is seen on the assembly line at the Lordstown Assembly Plant, in Lordstown, Ohio. The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating complaints of fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt small cars and HHR wagons.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints of fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt small cars and HHR wagons.

The probe covers more than 614,000 Cobalts from the 2008 to 2010 model years and HHRs from 2008 and 2009.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 208 complaints from owners about gasoline leaks. Thirty-nine owners have told the agency about gas puddles or drips from leaky fuel lines toward the left rear wheel well.

The agency says it doesn’t have any reports of crashes, fires or injuries. It says the probe will determine how often the problem happens and assess potential safety issues.

GM says it’s cooperating in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

