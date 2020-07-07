Advertisement

Uninsured SC residents can apply for free COVID-19 testing

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People without health insurance who live in South Carolina now have greater access to COVID-19 testing thanks to a program that will cover the cost of the test.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is offering a COVID-19 Limited Benefit Program, using Medicaid, for which people can now apply. This health care coverage only covers COVID-19 testing.

To be eligible, people must meet the following qualifications:

  • Be uninsured;
  • Be a resident of South Carolina;
  • Provide a Social Security number; and,
  • Have a qualifying citizenship or immigration status.
  • For the test to be paid for, it must be done by a health care provider who accepts Healthy Connections Medicaid.

If an uninsured patient was previously tested for COVID-19 by one of these providers, and they have an unpaid medical bill, this program would cover that cost, as well. Tests performed on or after March 18, 2020 are eligible for reimbursement.

Find a provider by clicking or tapping here.

To apply for the coverage of COVID-19 testing costs, visit scdhhs.gov/COVID19 and click on “Apply for COVID-19 Limited Benefit Coverage” to download an application. Then follow the instructions on the application for how to return it, or call 888-549-0820 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

