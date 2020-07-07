Advertisement

Two COVID-19 testing sites coming to rural South Carolina areas

Health care workers collect coronavirus tests at a drive-thru site.
Health care workers collect coronavirus tests at a drive-thru site.(Photo Credit: Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BEECH ISLAND, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rural Health Services, Inc. is holding two drive-thru testing events in Beech Island and Ellenton to test community members for COVID-19.

Beech Island, SC testing event:

The event will be held on July 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at New Beginning Ministries at 317 Williston Road, Beech Island, SC.

Signage will be available to direct participants to the testing drive-thru location. There will be 350 tests available at this event.

Ellenton, SC testing event:

The event will be held on July 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the New Ellenton Community Center, 212 Pine Hill Avenue, New Ellenton, SC.

Signage will be available to direct participants to the testing drive-thru location. There will be 350 tests available at this event.

Testing for both of these events is available at no cost to participants, and no prescription or health insurance information is required.

Individuals must be over the age of 16 to receive a test. Participants do not have to have symptoms to be tested for COVID-19 at this event.

The test administered will be the nasal swab that diagnoses active cases of the virus. Antibody testing will not be available at this event.

Both events will be drive-thru testing events. Individuals seeking testing should be seated near a window of the vehicle. All in attendance are asked to wear a cloth face covering.

