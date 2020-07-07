Advertisement

Three defendants in Arbery death are due back in court soon

From left: Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. and Ahmaud Arbery, layered over an image from the courtroom on June 4, 2020.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The three suspects charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery are set to be in court next week.

Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael along with William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. will go before a judge in Glynn County next Friday for a bond hearing. All three were indicted on malice and felony murder charges.

They also face charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

EARLIER | What we learned from court hearing in Arbery case

The McMichaels pursued Arbery before he was shot dead on Feb. 23 outside the coastal Georgia city of Brunswick. The McMichaels say they thought Arbery was a burglar. Bryan recorded the encounter on video, but prosecutors claim he played a greater role.

All three suspects are white and Arbery was Black, and concerns have been raised that racism played a role in the incident.

The three were not charged for weeks after the incident, after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved. That put a spotlight on local law enforcement agencies and prosecutors, particularly in light of the fact that Gregory McMichael is a former law enforcement officer.

The death of Arbery, an avid jogger with family ties to the Augusta area and who is buried outside Waynesboro, sparked protests and memorial runs after the video of the incident went viral. The protests soon gained steam as additional demonstrators took up the causes of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks, all Black people who were killed by police.

