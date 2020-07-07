Thomson High School cancels prom, will refund those who’ve bought tickets

THOMSON, Ga. - Thomson High School has canceled its prom.

Across the country, the coronavirus pandemic led to school closures in the spring, canceling and delaying proms, commencements and other traditions.

Restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus had been relaxed in recent weeks and some plans were revived. But now Georgia is one of several states struggling with a rising number of cases.

The high school posted this message on its website:

Due to the governor of Georgia’s latest executive order, it has been decided that Thomson High School will cancel its 2020 prom and refund the students’ money. Thomson High School will write checks payable to the person who initially paid the money on behalf of the student. Thomson High School will directly contact persons who are due a refund, and set up a date and time for the reimbursement.

