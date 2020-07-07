The bubble awaits: NBA teams set to start Disney arrivals

Ready or not, here comes the NBA into the Disney bubble. The first six teams are set to arrive Tuesday at the campus near Orlando, Florida.

Another eight teams will arrive Wednesday and the final eight on Thursday. For some teams, the getaway comes not long after the reality of the virus struck yet again.

Miami closed its facility late last week following positive test results, Milwaukee and Sacramento followed over the weekend after the same circumstance, and now seven of the 22 Disney-bound teams have had to shutter their practice gyms.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.