‘A somber reminder’: SRS loses 1 to coronavirus

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The management and operations contractor at the Savannah River Site has lost an employee to COVID-19.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions told employees Monday in an email that the employee became ill last week and died soon afterward.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the individual’s family and friends during this time,” the email stated.

“The loss of a coworker is a somber reminder that we are truly ‘in this together,’” the email continued. “Whether it is during normal operations or during a pandemic, we must look out for each other.”

The company offered grief counseling to employees.

At last update, 44 workers had tested positive for coronavirus at the Savannah River Site, a 310-square-mile U.S. Department of Energy complex that has a workforce of more than 11,000 and spans parts of Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties.

As one of several contractors there, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions handles site manage­ment and operations and the Savannah River National Laboratory.

The company did not release the employee’s name, and Department of Energy spokeswoman Amy Boyette said no further details would be provided.

