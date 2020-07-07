Advertisement

‘A somber reminder’: SRS loses 1 to coronavirus

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The management and operations contractor at the Savannah River Site has lost an employee to COVID-19.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions told employees Monday in an email that the employee became ill last week and died soon afterward.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the individual’s family and friends during this time,” the email stated.

“The loss of a coworker is a somber reminder that we are truly ‘in this together,’” the email continued. “Whether it is during normal operations or during a pandemic, we must look out for each other.”

MORE | At least 1 person killed in crash on Mike Padgett Highway

The company offered grief counseling to employees.

At last update, 44 workers had tested positive for coronavirus at the Savannah River Site, a 310-square-mile U.S. Department of Energy complex that has a workforce of more than 11,000 and spans parts of Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties.

As one of several contractors there, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions handles site manage­ment and operations and the Savannah River National Laboratory.

The company did not release the employee’s name, and Department of Energy spokeswoman Amy Boyette said no further details would be provided.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officers say they now know who dumped dog at trash site

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Screven County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in the case of a dog that was abandoned at a trash collection site.

News

Grace period ends for North Augusta utility cutoffs

Updated: 1 hour ago
Starting today, the city of North Augusta will start cutting off your utilities if you haven't paid your bills.

News

North Augusta leaders opt not to require face masks — for now

Updated: 1 hours ago
You're not required to wear a mask in public in North Augusta, but city leaders strongly recommend it.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 2 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

At least 1 person killed in crash on Mike Padgett Highway

Updated: 2 hours ago
At least one person is dead after a vehicle crash Tuesday morning in south Augusta.

News

Aiken County back-to-school efforts to be discussed

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Aiken County Board of Education is holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. today to talk about the task force that’s exploring plans for reopening schools for the fall semester.

Regional

Details expected today about deadly shooting at Greenville nightclub

Updated: 3 hours ago
Investigators say they’re still combing through security video evidence from the Lavish Lounge, where two people were shot and killed, and eight others were injured, early Sunday.

State

Three defendants in Arbery death are due back in court soon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The three suspects charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery are set to be in court next week.

News

Free coronavirus testing offered this week in Aiken County

Updated: 3 hours ago
If you want to be tested for COVID-19, Aiken Regional Medical Center is offering free drive-thru testing this week.

Regional

Georgia’s state of emergency and National Guard call-up: What we know

Updated: 5 hours ago
Georgia is under a state of emergency with National Guard troops given law enforcement powers.