Advertisement

Saluda football addresses concerns with unknowns heading into football season

(WRDW)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This past season, Saluda won their first state championship since 1963. After being down for so long, the Tigers are finally the alpha cats and thought they would have the chance to defend their state title. But with each passing day, the thought of not having a South Carolina high school football season comes ever closer.

The Tigers got off to a late start with summer workouts: beginning on June 22nd. They weren’t conditioning for long after the Saluda School District made the decision to suspend workouts out of an abundance of caution about a week and a half later. Now, it’s a waiting game as the Tigers hope they’ll get back to preparing to hunt their prey.

"What I'm really worried about is we tell our kids we're going to go, and then a week or 2 into the season, they stop us. We kind of already had that happen with out summer workouts. We went for a week and a half and then boom, our district said we can't do it anymore," said head coach Stewart Young.

Saluda relished in the underdog role for much of the post season all the way to their state title victory over Barnwell. Should there be a season, Young isn’t worried about his team having enough motivation to get back to a title game. He’s already expecting enough billboard material after the departures of quarterback Noah Bell and wide receiver Dallan Wright. The bigger concern is the long-term effect of not being able to workout with his team and continue building the Tiger football culture.

"I don't want to stop here. I want to continue to build the program every year in and out. That's what sucks about this whole -- this virus. It just kind of stalled the momentum. But I guess everybody's in the same boat. There's no excuses, it just is what it is."

Concerns over the virus and over the season were present during Saluda's brief workout period. Young said that the energy and excitement that's present at practices wasn't what it normally was in previous summers. For Young and the rest of the Tigers coaching staff, the top priority is the safety of the kids and still being a role model figure for their athletes. Even that role can lead to more frustration.

“They’ve got questions and I don’t know how to answer them. It’s a weird situation. It’s really, really unprecedented,” said Young. “It’s frustrating that we can’t be with them. At times I have to tell myself there’s more to life than just coaching ball, but at the same time my passion is like, ‘Man I’m ready to go.‘”

The most recent update from the South Carolina High School League made their original recommendations for returning to sports requirements. A second phase or phase 1.5 was not something the SCHSL was ready to move towards due to growing COVID-19 cases around the state.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Ex-coach Mike Shanahan elected to Broncos Ring of Honor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Assoicated Press
Former head coach Mike Shanahan has been elected to the Denver Broncos Ring of Honor and will be inducted in 2021 because of COVID-19 precautions.

Sports

Dream owner Loeffler objects to WNBA’s social justice plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Doug Feinberg
Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler is not in favor of the WNBA’s social justice plans and has sent a letter to Commissioner Cathy Engelbert objecting to the league’s initiatives to honor the Black Lives Matter movement when the season begins in Florida.

Sports

Koepka among those who have to catch up in FedEx Cup

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Doug Ferguson
He is No. 155 in the FedEx Cup standings, and there are only six tournaments left before the postseason begins for the top 125.

Sports

MLB releases pandemic-shortened schedule amid testing delays

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Bernie Wilson
Major League Baseball released its pandemic-shortened schedule even as some teams were bogged down by coronavirus concerns.

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs, Mahomes agree to 10-year, $503 million extension

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Rob Maaddi
It’s the richest contract in professional sports history, surpassing Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

Sports

The bubble awaits: NBA teams set to start Disney arrivals

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tim Reynolds
Ready or not, here comes the NBA into the Disney bubble. The first six teams are set to arrive Tuesday at the campus near Orlando, Florida.

Sports

Braves ‘ultimate pro’ OF Nick Markakis opts out of season

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT
|
By Chalres Odum
Markakis is the second Atlanta veteran in two days to announce plans to sit out the 60-game season, following right-hander Félix Hernández.

Sports

PGA Tour, Memorial scrap plans to have limited spectators

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT
|
By Doug Ferguson
The Memorial was scheduled to be the first tournament with spectators since golf return from the COVID-19 pandemic-caused shutdown.

Sports

Bryson DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic by 3 shots

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT
|
By Larry Lage
With jaw-dropping drives and some clutch putts, DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic by three strokes Sunday for his first victory of the season and sixth overall.

Sports

Blaney crew member taken to hospital for further evaluation

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A tire changer for NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney was taken to a hospital after being injured Sunday early in the Brickyard 400.