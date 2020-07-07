Richmond County deputy arrested, fired following public indecency arrest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was fired Tuesday following his arrest on a public indecency charge at a gym, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputy Lamar Andrews was arrested Tuesday after a Monday incident at the Gold’s Gym on Bobby Jones Expressway.

The sheriff’s office says they were called to the gym after reports of a male subject touching himself inappropriately in the sauna.

The incident sparked an internal affairs review and criminal investigation that led to the charge against Andrews.

The sheriff’s office says Andrews was hired in October 2018 and assigned to the Field Operations Division in the South Precinct.

