Rain washes out roads across Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heavy rains have caused numerous roads to wash out across Lincoln County.

One of the worst is Augusta Highway/Highway 47. This is what Washington Road turns into as it heads into Lincoln County from Columbia County.

The road is closed to all traffic past Clyde’s Crossing and Double Branches Road, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

News 12 has a crew on the way.

