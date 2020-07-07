North Augusta leaders opt not to require face masks — for now

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - You're not required to wear a mask in public in North Augusta, but city leaders strongly recommend it.

The City Council passed a resolution to that effect on Monday night in a 5-1 vote.

The resolution encourages people to wear a mask when going to places like restaurants and stores.

A motion to make masks mandatory in city buildings did not pass, but council members say it could come up again for another vote in the future.

Several cities in South Carolina have approved mask requirements, including Columbia, Charleston and Orangeburg, where visitors and employees of restaurants and retail establishments must wear face coverings to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

