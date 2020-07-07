MLB releases pandemic-shortened schedule amid testing delays

Major League Baseball released its pandemic-shortened schedule even as some teams were bogged down by coronavirus concerns.

By the time MLB revealed each team’s 60-game slate, last year’s World Series teams, the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros, had canceled workouts because of COVID-19 testing delays that one executive worried could endanger the season.

Opening night on July 23 will feature the New York Yankees and their new ace, Gerrit Cole, visiting the Nationals. On the West Coast, the Los Angeles Dodgers and star newcomer Mookie Betts will host the rival San Francisco Giants.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.