Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GEORGIA-UNIVERSITIES

In reversal, Georgia universities to now mandate masks

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s 26 public universities and colleges will mandate campus-wide mask wearing after the state university system reversed itself on Monday. The University System of Georgia had previously told schools they should “strongly encourage” students and others to wear masks. But system leaders had said Georgia's 26 universities couldn’t mandate face coverings for their 330,000 students despite concerns about COVID-19 transmission. Masks became a point of contention because all the universities, at the behest of regents, are planning face-to-face instruction beginning in August. Many faculty and employees demanded masks be mandated to slow virus transmission. Administrators now say all faculty, staff, students and visitors must wear masks inside buildings beginning July 15.

LIGHTNING DEATH

Coroner: 9-year-old girl dies in Georgia lightning strike

MOULTRIE, Ga. (AP) — A coroner says a 9-year-old Georgia girl died and her sister was seriously wounded from a lightning strike as a storm moved through the area. Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock told news outlets Sunday that Nicol Mateo Pedro was struck and killed as she and others sought refuge from a sudden storm under a wooden shelter. WSB-TV reported that lightning struck a pine tree next to the shelter, and the bolt of electricity traveled to the shelter, hitting the girl as she sat on a bench. Pedro’s 15-year-old sister was burned by the lightning strike and was airlifted to a burn center.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ATLANTA MAYOR

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's mayor says she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite having what she describes as “no symptoms.” The 50-year-old Democrat is among the women named as a potential vice-presidential running mate for presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden. Bottoms announced her positive test in a tweet on Monday. She says she decided that she and family members should get retested because her husband has been sleeping an unusual amount since Thursday. Bottoms’ national profile has risen in recent months both as a mayor handling the coronavirus pandemic and amid the national reckoning on race since the death of George Floyd.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CHILD KILLED

Georgia Gov. authorizes Guard troops after 8-year-old killed

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency and authorized the activation of National Guard troops after a weekend of violence where an 8-year-old girl and four others were killed. Troops will provide support at certain locations including the Capitol and governor’s mansion, freeing up state law enforcement resources to patrol other areas. The killing of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner has prompted a $10,000 reward for information as authorities in Atlanta search for at least two people who opened fire on the car she was riding in. Police say the car she was in tried to get through an illegal barricade placed near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

More hospitalized in Georgia as Kemp pushes voluntary moves

ATLANTA (AP) — More people are going into the hospital with COVID-19 infections in Georgia even as the number of tests slackened over the holiday weekend. Although the number of people sick enough with coronavirus to require hospitalization has been in record territory for nearly a week, there hasn’t been a corresponding wave of new deaths so far. Georgia’s hospitals are showing signs of strain, with 78% of critical care beds statewide in use on Monday. Gov. Brian Kemp has announced a new voluntary program called the Georgia Safety Promise, in which businesses can commit to hygiene measures. However, the Republican has says he won’t order masks to be worn statewide.

RICKEY SMILEY-DAUGHTER SHOT

Rickey Smiley's daughter injured after being shot in Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley says his daughter was hospitalized after being shot in Houston while on her way to Whataburger to get something to eat. Smiley said on his show Monday that his daughter was shot Sunday night. Smiley said that his daughter was “going to be fine” and he was headed to Houston to be with her. Houston police have reported an incident in which a woman was shot in her vehicle Sunday night but have not released her name. Houston police have said three men and a woman were injured when someone opened fire in a Houston intersection Sunday night.

FATAL NEIGHBOR DISPUTE

Police: 3 dead in Florida after apparent dispute over a dog

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead in a Florida community after an apparent dispute over a dog. Port St. Lucie police and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office say the victims include a man and a 13-year-old girl. Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that the alleged shooter is also dead, but officials don't know whether he was killed by police during an exchange of gunfire — or took his own life. Authorities say a Port St. Lucie police officer also wounded. Officials say the alleged shooter went to confront his neighbors after his dog was declared dangerous in court earlier in the day.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-BREAD DOUGH NOOSE

Georgia sub shop workers fired for making bread dough noose

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Four employees of a Georgia sandwich shop have been fired after making a noose out of bread dough and filming themselves playing with it. A video posted to social media of the workers at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock shows one employee draping the bread dough noose over the neck of another and yanking it as other workers laugh. The workers who are shown in the video appear to be white. The Telegraph of Macon reports the clip was posted on Snapchat and later shared across social media, receiving thousands of views. Customers threatened to boycott the sandwich shop over the incident. Jimmy John’s condemned the behavior in a Twitter statement and said the employees were fired.