Koepka among those who have to catch up in FedEx Cup

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a shorter season in golf, and it’s even shorter for Brooks Koepka.

In addition to missing three months from the shutdown, Koepka missed three months recovering from a knee injury. He is No. 155 in the FedEx Cup standings, and there are only six tournaments left before the postseason begins for the top 125.

Koepka said a few weeks ago he wasn’t worried. But history is not on his side. In the last 10 years, Jim Furyk is the only player to be outside the top 200 with nine events remaining and make the playoffs.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.