Advertisement

Koepka among those who have to catch up in FedEx Cup

Brooks Koepka walks off the 14th green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Brooks Koepka walks off the 14th green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (KY3)
By Doug Ferguson
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a shorter season in golf, and it’s even shorter for Brooks Koepka.

In addition to missing three months from the shutdown, Koepka missed three months recovering from a knee injury. He is No. 155 in the FedEx Cup standings, and there are only six tournaments left before the postseason begins for the top 125.

Koepka said a few weeks ago he wasn’t worried. But history is not on his side. In the last 10 years, Jim Furyk is the only player to be outside the top 200 with nine events remaining and make the playoffs.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

MLB releases pandemic-shortened schedule amid testing delays

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Bernie Wilson
Major League Baseball released its pandemic-shortened schedule even as some teams were bogged down by coronavirus concerns.

Sports

Chiefs, Mahomes agree to 10-year, $503 million extension

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rob Maaddi
It’s the richest contract in professional sports history, surpassing Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

Sports

The bubble awaits: NBA teams set to start Disney arrivals

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tim Reynolds
Ready or not, here comes the NBA into the Disney bubble. The first six teams are set to arrive Tuesday at the campus near Orlando, Florida.

Sports

Braves ‘ultimate pro’ OF Nick Markakis opts out of season

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT
|
By Chalres Odum
Markakis is the second Atlanta veteran in two days to announce plans to sit out the 60-game season, following right-hander Félix Hernández.

Latest News

Sports

PGA Tour, Memorial scrap plans to have limited spectators

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT
|
By Doug Ferguson
The Memorial was scheduled to be the first tournament with spectators since golf return from the COVID-19 pandemic-caused shutdown.

Sports

Bryson DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic by 3 shots

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT
|
By Larry Lage
With jaw-dropping drives and some clutch putts, DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic by three strokes Sunday for his first victory of the season and sixth overall.

Sports

Blaney crew member taken to hospital for further evaluation

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A tire changer for NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney was taken to a hospital after being injured Sunday early in the Brickyard 400.

Sports

Dodgers pitcher Price won’t play this year because of virus

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT
|
By Ben Walker
Dodgers pitcher David Price won’t play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year.

Sports

D-backs’ MadBum back on mound, tries to stay healthy in camp

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT
|
By David Brandt
Bumgarner’s trying to get his arm in shape and avoid COVID-19 as he prepares for opening day.

Sports

Freeman, 3 others test positive for virus

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Atlanta Braves four-time All-Star Freddie Freeman, reliever Will Smith and two teammates have tested positive for the coronavirus.