Information needed after dog was abandoned at trash site in Screven Co.

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Screven County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding a dog that was left abandoned at a trash collection site.

According to a video obtained by the sheriff’s office, on July 5 around 2:59 p.m., a silver truck pulled up to the site and left the dog and a cage on the ground.

The dog has since been picked up and is being taken care of.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle or person in the video, please contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912-564-2013.

