Homeless man, 40, killed after he was struck by car

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 40-year-old homeless man was killed after he was struck by a car on Sunday, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

Robert Lamar Pullins was hit Sunday around 7:30 a.m. and transported to Augusta University Medical Center.

He later succumbed to his injuries Monday morning.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Pullins died from multiple blunt force trauma.

