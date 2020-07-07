Homeless man, 40, killed after he was struck by car

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 40-year-old homeless man was killed after he was struck by a car on Sunday, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

Robert Lamar Pullins was hit Sunday around 7:30 a.m. and transported to Augusta University Medical Center.

He later succumbed to his injuries Monday morning.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Pullins died from multiple blunt force trauma.

