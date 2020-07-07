Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's mayor says she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point. Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on Monday and authorized the activation of up to 1,000 Guard troops after a weekend of violence in Atlanta left five people dead. But Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says Kemp issued his order without asking if the city needed extra help. The chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia called Kemp’s decision reckless. Critics of such mobilizations have said that deploying military troops on otherwise calm city streets could provoke more violence.

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 100,000 Georgians have been confirmed to have coronavirus infections, as the number of people currently sick enough with COVID-19 to be hospitalized pushed past 2,000 on Tuesday. The number of confirmed fatalities rose to at least 2,899. The milestones came as Gov. Brian Kemp is urging local officials to join his push for voluntary mask-wearing in public, even while acknowledging that some local officials want him to go further. DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond says he feels like his county is on its own, fighting the virus despite state restrictions and lack of federal leadership.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A biracial man charged with murder in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl on a Georgia highway says he fired in self-defense after her friends in a pickup truck yelled racial slurs and tried to run his car off the road. A judge in Statesboro postponed a preliminary hearing Tuesday for 21-year-old Marc Wilson. Wilson is charged with felony murder in the June 14 death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson. She was fatally wounded in what police referred to as a possible drive-by-shooting. Wilson's attorney says Wilson was legally defending himself against a racist attack by young white men in the same truck as the slain girl.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s 26 public universities and colleges will mandate campus-wide mask wearing after the state university system reversed itself on Monday. The University System of Georgia had previously told schools they should “strongly encourage” students and others to wear masks. But system leaders had said Georgia's 26 universities couldn’t mandate face coverings for their 330,000 students despite concerns about COVID-19 transmission. Masks became a point of contention because all the universities, at the behest of regents, are planning face-to-face instruction beginning in August. Many faculty and employees demanded masks be mandated to slow virus transmission. Administrators now say all faculty, staff, students and visitors must wear masks inside buildings beginning July 15.