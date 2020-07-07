Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's mayor says she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point. Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on Monday and authorized the activation of up to 1,000 Guard troops after a weekend of violence in Atlanta left five people dead. But Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says Kemp issued his order without asking if the city needed extra help. The chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia called Kemp’s decision reckless. Critics of such mobilizations have said that deploying military troops on otherwise calm city streets could provoke more violence.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A biracial man charged with murder in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl on a Georgia highway says he fired in self-defense after her friends in a pickup truck yelled racial slurs and tried to run his car off the road. A judge in Statesboro postponed a preliminary hearing Tuesday for 21-year-old Marc Wilson. Wilson is charged with felony murder in the June 14 death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson. She was fatally wounded in what police referred to as a possible drive-by-shooting. Wilson's attorney says Wilson was legally defending himself against a racist attack by young white men in the same truck as the slain girl.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s 26 public universities and colleges will mandate campus-wide mask wearing after the state university system reversed itself on Monday. The University System of Georgia had previously told schools they should “strongly encourage” students and others to wear masks. But system leaders had said Georgia's 26 universities couldn’t mandate face coverings for their 330,000 students despite concerns about COVID-19 transmission. Masks became a point of contention because all the universities, at the behest of regents, are planning face-to-face instruction beginning in August. Many faculty and employees demanded masks be mandated to slow virus transmission. Administrators now say all faculty, staff, students and visitors must wear masks inside buildings beginning July 15.

MOULTRIE, Ga. (AP) — A coroner says a 9-year-old Georgia girl died and her sister was seriously wounded from a lightning strike as a storm moved through the area. Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock told news outlets Sunday that Nicol Mateo Pedro was struck and killed as she and others sought refuge from a sudden storm under a wooden shelter. WSB-TV reported that lightning struck a pine tree next to the shelter, and the bolt of electricity traveled to the shelter, hitting the girl as she sat on a bench. Pedro’s 15-year-old sister was burned by the lightning strike and was airlifted to a burn center.