Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's mayor says she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite having what she describes as “no symptoms.” The 50-year-old Democrat is among the women named as a potential vice-presidential running mate for presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden. Bottoms announced her positive test in a tweet on Monday. She says she decided that she and family members should get retested because her husband has been sleeping an unusual amount since Thursday. Bottoms’ national profile has risen in recent months both as a mayor handling the coronavirus pandemic and amid the national reckoning on race since the death of George Floyd.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency and authorized the activation of National Guard troops after a weekend of violence where an 8-year-old girl and four others were killed. Troops will provide support at certain locations including the Capitol and governor’s mansion, freeing up state law enforcement resources to patrol other areas. The killing of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner has prompted a $10,000 reward for information as authorities in Atlanta search for at least two people who opened fire on the car she was riding in. Police say the car she was in tried to get through an illegal barricade placed near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed.

ATLANTA (AP) — More people are going into the hospital with COVID-19 infections in Georgia even as the number of tests slackened over the holiday weekend. Although the number of people sick enough with coronavirus to require hospitalization has been in record territory for nearly a week, there hasn’t been a corresponding wave of new deaths so far. Georgia’s hospitals are showing signs of strain, with 78% of critical care beds statewide in use on Monday. Gov. Brian Kemp has announced a new voluntary program called the Georgia Safety Promise, in which businesses can commit to hygiene measures. However, the Republican has says he won’t order masks to be worn statewide.

HOUSTON (AP) — Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley says his daughter was hospitalized after being shot in Houston while on her way to Whataburger to get something to eat. Smiley said on his show Monday that his daughter was shot Sunday night. Smiley said that his daughter was “going to be fine” and he was headed to Houston to be with her. Houston police have reported an incident in which a woman was shot in her vehicle Sunday night but have not released her name. Houston police have said three men and a woman were injured when someone opened fire in a Houston intersection Sunday night.