Grace period ends for North Augusta utility cutoffs

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting today, the city of North Augusta will start cutting off your utilities if you haven't paid your bills.

Officials stopped service interruptions months ago when the coronavirus pandemic brought economic turmoil that put many people out of work.

That grace period ends today.

You should have paid your balance in full by yesterday to avoid disconnections.

If you haven’t, you can go to the municipal building to arrange payment options. Make sure you wear a mask.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.