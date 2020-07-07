Associated Press Georgia Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 07.

Tuesday, Jul. 07 9:00 AM FRB Atlanta president speaks on an online event co-hosted by the Tennessee Business Roundtable - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on an online event co-hosted by the Tennessee Business Roundtable, the Nashville Chamber, and the Knoxville Chamber and the Chattanooga Chamber

Weblinks: http://www.frbatlanta.org, https://twitter.com/AtlantaFed

Contacts: Karen Mracek, FRB Atlanta, karen.mracek@atl.frb.org, 1 470 249 8348

Tuesday, Jul. 07 11:00 AM Georgia state Rep. Stovall participates in virtual screening of 'No Small Matter' - Georgia state Rep. Valencia Stovall participates in the virtual screening of 'No Small Matter' and a panel discussion on early childhood development

Weblinks: http://www.house.ga.gov/en-US/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/GaHouseHub

Contacts: Betsy Theroux, Georgia House of Representatives media, betsy.theroux@house.ga.gov, 1 404 656 3996

Tuesday, Jul. 07 7:00 PM Dem Rep. Lucy McBath speaks on 'The Politics of Immigration & Race' - Immigrants' List hosts 'The Politics of Immigration & Race with Ira Kurzban' online conversation with Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath, who is running for reelection

Weblinks: http://www.immigrantslist.org

Contacts: Immigrants' List, info@immigrantslist.org

RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/july7ga?refcode=6_28

Wednesday, Jul. 08 12:15 PM Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on a Rotary Club of Columbus online event

Weblinks: http://www.frbatlanta.org, https://twitter.com/AtlantaFed

Contacts: Karen Mracek, FRB Atlanta, karen.mracek@atl.frb.org, 1 470 249 8348