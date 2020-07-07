GA Lottery
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
8-8-7
(eight, eight, seven)
0-0-9
(zero, zero, nine)
5-2-1-7
(five, two, one, seven)
0-6-3-8
(zero, six, three, eight)
19-31-33-36-37, Cash Ball: 4
(nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Cash Ball: four)
6-9-1-9-0
(six, nine, one, nine, zero)
2-7-5-6-4
(two, seven, five, six, four)
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
Estimated jackpot: $69 million