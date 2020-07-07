GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

8-8-7

(eight, eight, seven)

0-0-9

(zero, zero, nine)

5-2-1-7

(five, two, one, seven)

0-6-3-8

(zero, six, three, eight)

19-31-33-36-37, Cash Ball: 4

(nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Cash Ball: four)

6-9-1-9-0

(six, nine, one, nine, zero)

2-7-5-6-4

(two, seven, five, six, four)

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

Estimated jackpot: $69 million