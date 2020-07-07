Free coronavirus testing offered this week in Aiken County

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you want to be tested for COVID-19, Aiken Regional Medical Center is offering free drive-thru testing this week.

It’s happening from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Belvedere First Baptist Church on Edgefield Road.

There will be 350 tests given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Walk-up testing will also be available for anyone without a vehicle.

No appointment is needed, but you’ll need to bring a valid South Carolina ID.

