Free coronavirus testing offered this week in Aiken County

Health leaders say that one factor of the virus spikes is how asymptomatic carriers end up with false-negative test results.
Health leaders say that one factor of the virus spikes is how asymptomatic carriers end up with false-negative test results.(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you want to be tested for COVID-19, Aiken Regional Medical Center is offering free drive-thru testing this week.

It’s happening from 8:30 a.m.  to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Belvedere First Baptist Church on Edgefield Road.

There will be 350 tests given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Walk-up testing will also be available for anyone without a vehicle.

No appointment is needed, but you’ll need to bring a valid South Carolina ID.

